SBA Communications (SBAC) to Release Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect SBA Communications to post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications stock opened at $263.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,759.48 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.56.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

