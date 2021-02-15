Scala (XLA) Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $11,680.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,541,829,259 coins and its circulating supply is 9,741,829,259 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

