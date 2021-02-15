Scala (XLA) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $8,581.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00059214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00275125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00084564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00089152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00095403 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00188335 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,490.47 or 0.90482082 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,541,159,259 coins and its circulating supply is 9,741,159,259 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

