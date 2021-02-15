Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG) Hits New 1-Year High at $217.00

Shares of Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 217 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 213 ($2.78), with a volume of 50496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of £263.28 million and a PE ratio of -8.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 184.48.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) Company Profile (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

