Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,965 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 6.0% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $37.82. 86,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,862. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $37.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

