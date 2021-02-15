Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.25. 52,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,376. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01.

