Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 391,267 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,935. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

