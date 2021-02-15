Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,914. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

