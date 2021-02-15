Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Decreased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $13,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,390,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 109,255 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after acquiring an additional 68,787 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.01. 10,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $102.85.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

