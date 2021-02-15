Scott & Selber Inc. Invests $2.59 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 53,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $4,183,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.77.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.72.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

