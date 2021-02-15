ScPrime (SCP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30,056.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. ScPrime has a market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $30,056.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00269823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00067395 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.38 or 0.00971896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00088720 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053586 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,493,429 coins and its circulating supply is 32,809,818 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

