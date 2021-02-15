Scrypta Hits 1-Day Volume of $441.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded up 121.1% against the US dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $671,814.33 and approximately $441.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00024526 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001310 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000714 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001461 BTC.

About Scrypta

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,866,370 coins and its circulating supply is 16,066,370 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

