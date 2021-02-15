Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 751,700 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the January 14th total of 506,900 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $58,857.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,319.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 199,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

SCU opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

