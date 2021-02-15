Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 751,700 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the January 14th total of 506,900 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.
In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $58,857.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,319.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.
SCU opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $28.85.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?
