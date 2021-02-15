Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCMKTS:SCBH) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $167.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.85.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH)

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include interest checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

