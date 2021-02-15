Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Seagen in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

SGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

SGEN opened at $165.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $2,605,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

