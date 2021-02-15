Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1,074.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Seagen by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $165.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.63. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.64.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 15,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $2,605,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

