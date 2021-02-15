Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Seagen in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.64.

Seagen stock opened at $165.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day moving average of $176.63.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $1,454,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $2,605,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 48.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 37.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after acquiring an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.