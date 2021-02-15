Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VVV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Valvoline stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $50,659.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,067.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $106,889 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 75.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $48,889,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

