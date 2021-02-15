Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Mueller Water Products in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 243,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

