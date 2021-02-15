Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Adyen’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) – Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Adyen in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Adyen’s FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22. Adyen has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

