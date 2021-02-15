Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on W. R. Grace & Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of GRA opened at $60.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 286.48 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,230,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.