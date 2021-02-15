Secret (SCRT) Trading Up 48.5% This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Secret has a total market cap of $170.78 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 48.5% higher against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $2.45 or 0.00004977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.00525125 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00032247 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.85 or 0.02788923 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 177,180,090 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.