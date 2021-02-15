Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Up 45.6% in January

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the January 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SEEMF stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Seeing Machines has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

