Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will report $150.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.30 million and the lowest is $148.90 million. Select Interior Concepts reported sales of $155.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $559.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $558.70 million to $561.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $601.70 million, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $603.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SIC opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $249.45 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIC. New Generation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 463,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 70,023 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.