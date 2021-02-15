Selfkey (KEY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.98 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $22.33 million and $3.98 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00072000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.52 or 0.01006089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053591 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.42 or 0.05256450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025509 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00018776 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00035195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,798,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

