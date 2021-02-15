SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 912,700 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the January 14th total of 636,300 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SLS opened at $9.44 on Monday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and is in various development phases as a potential treatment for ovarian cancer.

