Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $124.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.72. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.