Semux Achieves Market Cap of $147,393.89 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $147,393.89 and approximately $2,269.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009862 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011350 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001823 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

