Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Short Interest Up 36.7% in January

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,450,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the January 14th total of 37,640,000 shares. Approximately 46.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Senseonics stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,650,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,377,750. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 961,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,585,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

SENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.85 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.82.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

