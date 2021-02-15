Sentinel Trading 47.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $16.38 million and $923,848.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

