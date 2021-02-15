Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Short Interest Down 26.9% in January

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the January 14th total of 13,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 28.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRG opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $705.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

