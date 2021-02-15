Serum Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Serum has a market cap of $181.05 million and approximately $199.13 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $3.62 or 0.00007546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00269630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00086113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00078686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00089141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.00392668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00186236 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

