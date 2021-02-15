Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.50-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.71.

SCI remained flat at $$54.12 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 39,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,851 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $543,201.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,276,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,592. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

