Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

VII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.93.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock opened at C$8.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.59. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

