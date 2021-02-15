SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 17,462 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $104.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average is $102.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -128.81 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $2,425,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,598 shares of company stock worth $6,038,067. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

