SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1,426.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO opened at $385.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $391.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.07.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.