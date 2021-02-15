SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 182.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,309 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Graco by 2,871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,566 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 8.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 326,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Graco by 344.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after acquiring an additional 278,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 448.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 226,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Graco by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 151,868 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of Graco stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.