SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 847.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,957 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of The Middleby worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Middleby alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CL King downgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $134.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.45. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.39.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.