SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 10,596 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 103.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

Shares of OKTA opened at $291.78 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,770,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

