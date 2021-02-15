SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 15,983 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,361,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 604,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $141.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.25. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $145.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

