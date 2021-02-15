SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 183,492 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 365.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after buying an additional 1,942,140 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after buying an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after buying an additional 1,673,724 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 556.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after buying an additional 1,315,632 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after buying an additional 1,306,262 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

