SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 99,991 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 462.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99,991 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,516,000 after buying an additional 1,709,228 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 527.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,417,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,603,000 after acquiring an additional 589,292 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,341,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,219,000 after acquiring an additional 487,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,586,000 after acquiring an additional 423,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $41.58 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

