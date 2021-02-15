SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after buying an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after purchasing an additional 686,985 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,886,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,497,000 after purchasing an additional 291,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,689,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,660,000 after purchasing an additional 61,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $93.59 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,970 shares of company stock worth $7,941,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

