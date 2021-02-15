SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2,671.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,124 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 49.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 39.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $563,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,190.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $801,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,391 shares of company stock worth $8,151,551. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

