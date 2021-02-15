SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.82 Million Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 418.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of MSA Safety worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 60,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $171.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.55. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $172.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,515.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

