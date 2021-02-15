SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 209.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $212.21 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.93.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.