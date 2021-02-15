SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,549 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,188,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,824,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1,139.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,573,000 after buying an additional 839,776 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $197.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.38. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $202.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,667.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $414,734.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,738 shares of company stock valued at $48,008,439. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.