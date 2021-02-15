SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 159.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,321 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $65.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $81.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

