SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 342.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 68.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $94.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.98. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BXP shares. Evercore ISI lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

