SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,299 shares of company stock worth $8,112,121 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $96.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.